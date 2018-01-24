It's hard to put your finger on the comfortable vibe when things go right during a cannabis-centric event. It's a little like the hyper energy at high school parties, where everyone is so stoked to finally have alcohol and an unsupervised house to drink it in, that everyone is in the mood to party. Public cannabis events outside the direct realm of dispensaries and growing competitions are so new, they are still a novelty. And even those who feel like they've been wrung out by the industry would be hard-pressed to feel jaded here.