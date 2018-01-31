Like cannabis, classical music faces certain stigmas that make it seem less accessible. But when a professional trio of cellist, pianist and violinist commenced Beethoven's "Ghost" piano trio at the Live At HiFi Farms event with Groupmuse last Friday, just as the high from my Nelson & Co. Organics Cherry Kush joint set in, it became clear that combining the two makes a lot of sense. In fact, the pair counterbalances their stereotypes.