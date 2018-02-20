Aroma and flavor: Wesley's Wish, named after East Fork founders Aaron and Nathan Howard's late brother, is the farm's flagship strain: a happily weathered, lavender- and emerald-hued flower that smells like cherry cough syrup served in an overripe orange. When smoked, it sheds the medicinal, syrupy elements for a flavor both spiced and herbaceous. Disparate elements bound by a nebulous, everyfruit opening and hashy backdrop.

Effects: If you're looking for a clear-headed, feel-good experience of the mellow variety, I'd strongly recommend Wesley's Wish (or its sister strain, Pineapple Jager). Experienced consumers and patients probably won't notice much intoxication from the strain, as it contains less than 5 percent THC by weight—the psychoactive impact of which is in part ameliorated by the nearly 13 percent CBD concentration. The traceable effects are uplifting, conversational and anxiolytic—well-suited for the treatment of conditions like social anxiety and depression—making for an exceptionally functional high.