Medford's Grown Rogue is the first farm in Oregon to tackle the Pre-Roll Problem by nixing air from the equation. Its ready-mades are your standard paper cone packed with 0.8 grams of ground flower, but with a slight twist—the slender smokes are stored in petite, nitrogen-sealed glass vials, a packaging innovation that's meant to "prevent oxidation," in theory slowing the degradation of terpenes and cannabinoids for a fresher smoke. The glass vials contain two joints per and open with a little sip of air returning to the container—like cracking a tiny can of tennis balls. The result is a fair improvement on what I've come to expect from the ubiquitous pre-roll—a step up from the blanched and grassy quality of many in-house, dispensary joints. Progress be praised, though you will be paying roughly twice as much for these pre-rolls as you would for Grown Rogue's flower, so take the convenience and innovation with the markup in mind.