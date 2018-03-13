It's also OK to shut off your brain and check out Jeremy Helms' installation of plants playing synthesizers (yep, you heard right), or get lost in the infinity room presented by vape penners Quill—described as an oasis of mirrors, plants and fog machines where eventgoers can get away from the hubbub—with additional rest points, including a "CBD spa" by Cura Cannabis, where we're told you just might be able to score a hand massage and other light pamperings.