Effects: About five minutes after I smoked my first pinches of MAC1, it was as if a gloomy exhaustion I wasn't even aware of had been lifted from my body and mind—my muscles oxygenated and soothed, my nagging thoughts ended. The tension in my shoulders and back loosened, the tasks ahead felt more manageable, and my sense of well-being improved by long strides. This combo of mood and body effects is possibly due to high concentrations of limonene and linalool. It is best suited for afternoon and evening enjoyment, as the buzz is slightly lethargic.