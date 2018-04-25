About the farm: Though the Burnside Garden Collective has been operating out of the same Northeast Portland warehouse since the med era, it recently took off the mask and changed its name to Archive, aligning with the rest of its brand family. The Archive breeding collective holds one of the most extensive collections of living cannabis genetics not only in Oregon but the world—roughly 750 cultivars registered with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and sourced directly from a diverse population of breeders across the country.