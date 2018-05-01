The sound is crisp and clear as the pilot episode commences, homing in on the experience of people of color talking to their family about using and/or working in cannabis. She mentions how her white colleagues seemed far more at ease being open with their parents, and that white parents seemed more open to the idea. Her narration flows in and around an interview with Isaac Camacho, co-founder of local delivery service Kush Cart, whose parents fled Mexico to escape drug-related violence. To Camacho's parents, cannabis was no different than meth, and the idea of their son running a cannabis business was akin to him throwing away his education. This first episode is also an introduction to Darnell and a personal investigation of how her experience coming out as a consumer to her well-educated, middle-class African-American parents contrasts with that of Camacho's.