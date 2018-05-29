There's no better way to awaken the professional responsibilities of an otherwise docile security guard than to light up at a show. Avoid a bad time by embracing your stealth mode: One Gro's THC inhalers ($60) blend into plain view—these look and perform exactly like traditional asthma inhalers—while effectively keeping your buzz going. When security searches your purse or backpack, they won't look twice at an inhaler. Nobody wants to be responsible for taking away someone's life-saving medicine, nor do they want to answer for an ambulance call. Just peel off the state-mandated exclamation leaf sticker and you're good to go.