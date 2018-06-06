Flower can be prepared with an included "puck mold" that compresses a handful of nugs into a neat little square puck. Alternately, mesh sleeves are also included, into which ground herb can be stuffed. The latter is preferred, because the sleeve separates flower particulates from the end product, resulting in a purer rosin. Additionally, these sleeves can be used to press kief—a more potent and therefore higher-yielding starter material.