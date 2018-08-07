Green Space Lounge outlined a larger-than-life space for the rich and famous to mingle and smoke in the SolTerra building on Southeast Division Street and 10th Avenue, only for the project to dissolve within months. NW Cannabis Club on Southeast Powell Boulevard has been operating without interruption as a BYOC smoking lounge for over two years in a space that resembles a college common room. Flight Lounge just wants to be a Southeast Portland-bent Amsterdam cafe, and other than the absence of an espresso machine, that's exactly what it is.