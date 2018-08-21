Counting all feelings of remote stoniness, the overall duration of the high of one Tango is two to four hours. While some edibles are great fits for medical relief, this sugar-coated gummy errs more toward candy than supplement. For anyone experiencing depression or even a bit of gloom, this will help you soak in some sunshine with a lighter disposition. But I wouldn't recommend it for those who deal with anxiety—at least not on a weeknight—as even one Tango on an empty stomach gave me about 10 minutes of that slightly uncomfortable feeling that could've been exasperating if I were in public or actually had shit to do.