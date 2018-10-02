The best thing to do is use small amounts after a workout in the evening for relaxation and better rest. Better sleep helps with recovery, and that's a good way to start. Used in very reasonable doses, it's as good as any other drug that could be prescribed for managing pain. It doesn't make you so high that you don't function and all these things that people worry about. There's an entire generation of people that were told this is a gateway drug and the next thing you know you'll be a heroin addict. That's not true. We're trying to help undo that.