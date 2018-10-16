Yes it is. There's over 100 licensed producers, and there's also a large number of applications in the queue in Canada. So there's a lot of people that want to enter into the market. However, the early entrants into this market, groups like Canopy Growth or Aphria or Aurora Cannabis—these are licensed producers that got in early, went public and have amassed huge war chests of money to deploy as this market opens up. And what they're doing is, they're deploying that capital in order to increase their capacity. In Canada, they call it "planned capacity." And so they are lining up greenhouses and production facilities and the like in order to expand their capacity just for their own company, not necessarily just for the market. And what this will do, if it's realized, it'll drive further supply in the market and it'll drive down prices as well. We're anticipating there's going to be oversupply, there's going to be a burst in the stocks, and then kind of a reset of the market once all is said and done.