About the grower: When Cloud Cover Cannabis moved in at the old Crown Bottling plant in St. Johns back in 2016, the building had been vacant for nearly 20 years. Yet, by March 2018, the state liquor commission awarded Cloud Cover a tier 2 production license. In August, it began vending its first harvest. Today, you'd never know the space had once fallen into disrepair. The modernized production facility, which received the largest ever Energy Trust of Oregon grant awarded to a cannabis business for Cloud Cover's HVAC design, is a bright, efficiency-focused work of agricultural engineering. A combination of plasma and LED grow lights shortens Cloud Cover's flowering cycle, allowing the facility to fit in an extra crop or two a year. That means these connoisseur-class indoor flowers are created using less energy than competing products manufactured with more common yet less efficient HID lighting solutions.