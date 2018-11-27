My favorite part is the mouthpiece, which is round and wide like a bubble-tea straw and comes equipped with an essential, perfectly fit rubber top-stopper to keep the pocket lint out. The icing, however, comes after you've toggled the temperature and admired the dalliance of color change to find the right temperature. When you pull, it snaps, crackles and pops louder than any device I've used before. It's almost as though Orchid intentionally mimicked the best features of those hulking tobacco vapes for people like me who think those things look neat but would never again threaten developing a nicotine addiction to try.