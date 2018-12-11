There was no surge of a body high when the compounds entered my bloodstream. I felt a slight whoosh 15 minutes in, and wondered if this was going to hit fast like sublingual edibles. But after that, I didn't notice any serious changes. I felt perhaps a little more patient and flexible while stretching. I went to sleep with the patch on and woke up notably well rested. I slept soundly, without tossing and turning—no small feat living with multiple cats in an apartment beside the train station. Most significantly, I woke up to the most stressful day I've had in a while, requiring me to eventually carry two space heaters across the westside and drive to Oregon City and back on a Friday afternoon in time to make it to the bank. I wasn't clenching my shoulders into a painful vice—the patch's 12 hours were up around 9 am, but I made it through a panic-ridden day without the usual toll on my body.