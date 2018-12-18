Regardless of how advanced or particular your own smoking habits have become, a basic handheld pipe always comes in handy. Maybe Mom wants to light up after Christmas dinner but has no business attempting to dab, or perhaps that viewpoint on the hike is far too windy to roll a joint. Whatever the situation, the Purse Pipe—a more strictly geometric little sister to Stonedware's standard GeoPipes—is the epitome of a perfect handheld ceramic pipe, with a more generous bowl size of around five hits than tiny one-hitters of the same streamlined shape. In matte black or matte white, it's a piece that will never go out of style. LY.