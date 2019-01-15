When I showed up at my friends' house, everyone was skeptical that a cannagar would provide a better smoking experience than our standard methods. Most cannagars need a butane torch, but a classic Bic lighter did the job. Since cannagars have a hole running through the middle from where the skewer once was, you can't hit them in the same style you hit a joint. If you inhale with your mouth around the tip, you'll burn yourself—hence the provided wooden tip. It took some practice perfecting the puff, and I still don't know that there's a foolproof way of hitting a cigar that you actually are supposed to inhale. While Purple Rose claims the cannagar can last up to two hours, we ended up passing it around for just over 48 minutes—shorter than advertised but longer than we would have worked on a pre-roll or bowl.