I'm only in my 30s, and these days, I get a pinched nerve in my neck often when I sleep on it wrong—or, more frequently, when I sit in front of the computer long enough. When it started to flare up, I had my girlfriend apply it to the affected area for me. From a 2-ounce glass jar, she scooped a few fingers' worth of the off-white balm—it smelled of citrus, and had a consistency almost identical to a beard oil or hand salve you'd find at Trader Joe's. I didn't really notice any change in the slight, sharp, remote pain that lives somewhat permanently in my neck. I even took a few tokes of Peak Extract's CO2 oil, Yerba Buena Corazon, which is 61 percent CBD. Tasty, but no relief.