Barbari's Herbal Blends are weed's best friend. The carefully concocted mixes of herbs and flowers don't contain any cannabis but are formulated to be rolled with weed to make a rich, flavorful herbal spliff. They also serve as loose-leaf tea to be brewed and sipped, and burnt in a dish as fragrant incense. This blend contains peppermint, wild dagga flower, raspberry leaf, and sage, and was developed for Portugal the Man's pop-up merch bus at the band's McMenamins Edgefield show last summer. The multiuse product goes one step further, as 100 percent of profits from the Car Sex blend go to the Native American Youth and Family Center of Portland.