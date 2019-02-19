Processed from 7 Points Oregon's cult-favorite uber-stony flower, this will make for a dab strong enough to turn this piece of well-meaning but cheesy as hell Oscar bait into something slightly more palatable. A sort of buddy comedy about real-life concert pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his friendship with his Italian-American driver, Tony "Lip" Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen), the movie has caught flak for a variety of reasons, not the least of which being the truth of just how friendly their relationship actually was. At any rate, you'll need the heady, full-bodied effects to roll with the scene in which, after learning Shirley has never eaten fried chicken before, Vallelonga basically shoves it in his mouth. Don't worry about missing anything in your stupor—the digestible lessons of racial harmony are so heavy-handed you'll catch them even if your consciousness is on another planet.