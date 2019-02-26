Right now, sophisticated cannabis consumers are more concerned with terpenes than cannabinoids, since they can give the user a more accurate reading of what their experience might be. Ingesting the terpene myrcene, for example, generally gives users a sedated feeling—it can be so potent, in fact, that smoking a sativa-dominant strain high in myrcene could give someone the exact opposite of the racy, uplifting feeling commonly associated with sativa strains.