The experience: Given my ZIP code, the only options for delivery were Diem and Belmont Collective, in Southeast Portland. Since delivery is already Diem's primary business model, I opted for the latter, mostly out of curiosity. The pricing was the same as Kaleafa's—$25 minimum order, plus $5 delivery fee—though it takes only cash, which you learn only as you're about to check out. (It also sends updates via text, though I received a message informing me my order was out for delivery 20 minutes after it arrived.) But I had plenty of time to get to an ATM, since the estimated delivery time was around an hour. Once there, she handed me my order in a taped paper bag pulled from her purse. I'm sure certain customers appreciate the added layer of discretion—and while not as child-safe, the packaging is a lot easier for an uncoordinated adult to pry open.