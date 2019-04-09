I'd chosen Banana OG to enhance scary movie night. I figured a mellow indica would keep my anxiety at bay and maximize my enjoyment—or give me the great gift of a couch nap, also an acceptable outcome. The movie started at 9:15 and was off to a bit of a slow start, but the blunt helped keep my eyelids up for those first 20 minutes. As the movie droned on, my companion's snores did as well. The Banana OG—aided by the lack of onscreen action—had knocked him out flat. I made it to the end of the 80-minute runtime but was relieved when the credits finally rolled so I could give into the weight of my now-heavy eyelids. We zonked out on the couch for a good hour and a half, and even when the conscious decision was made to vacate the area, it took a while to persuade my body to cooperate.