Coalition isn't the only brewery getting into the weed-adjacent beer game. Named after a crew of high school friends from the NorCal town of Lagunitas who played a role in developing the stoner numerology of 420l, Lagunitas' the Waldos is a dank, herbaceous, resinous brew that uses hops to mimic the flavors you love from your favorite sticky buds. The party gets started at Belmont Station with a tapping at 4:19 so you can take your first sip at 4:20 sharp. From there you can either stay on at the bottle shop or take the Waldos tour of Portland on the Lagunitas party bus, which stops at several other bars that have the Waldos on tap. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St., belmont-station.com. 4:15-11 pm.