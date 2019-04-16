By Meghan O'Dea @themeghanodea
The highest of high holy days is here again.
Portland has always known how to celebrate 4/20 in style, especially since Oregon started producing bumper crops of flower so vast it would take years for the state to smoke it all. Since that cannabis cavalry isn't coming any time soon, it's up to us to smoke one—or, like, 12—for our homies. And with a variety of ceremonies and services taking place throughout Stumptown, you'll have no trouble finding somewhere to commune with your fellow tokers.
Here are a few of the most exciting events on the calendar this year:
Spliff Film Festival
From our crosstown rivals The Portland Mercury comes Dan Savage's Spliff, billed as "a film festival made by the stoned, for the stoned." You can look forward to 90 minutes of cinematic goodness that goes beyond the Reefer Madness and Cheech and Chong stereotypes. These short flicks include frogs, aliens, bagels, boobs and "a punk-rock love letter to growing up [and] smoking weed at beaches." Tight. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com, 6 and 8:30 pm. $20.
4/20 CBD & Beer + Cider Takeover
If you've been curious about the sudden influx of CBD-infused beers and ciders hitting the market but haven't dipped in yet, here's your chance. Ablis CBD, Swift Cider, Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom, Everybody's Brewing and 54-40 Brewing Co. are taking over Untapped at precisely 4:20 pm. You have a chance to mix and match your favorite flavors, sample the assortments and score some schwag. Untapped, 4320 N Interstate Ave., untappedpdx.com. 4:20 pm.
The Gateway 420 Comedy Show
Your DARE officer always told you pot was a gateway drug, but what he didn't tell you was it's also a gateway to making you perhaps overconfident in your comedic abilities. At least, that's the theory behind this weed-themed comedy show. The evening is split into two halves: one in which the comedians are sober and laying their best bits on you, and one in which they attempt to ply their trade after burning in a top-secret, undisclosed location. Wackiness is sure to ensue. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., funhouselounge.com. 10 pm. $12 advance, $15 at the door. 21+.
2nd Annual Two Flowers CBD Beer Fest
Coalition Brewing Company's Two Flowers IPA has done a lot to showcase the way cannabis terpenes can enhance the flavor profile of good hops. For the second year running, it's celebrating that holy trinity of hops, terpenes and beer while also showing off its latest blend of beer and cannabis—Ensemble, a collaboration with True Terpenes, which combines OG Kush terpenes in a Northwest pale ale. A special toast takes place at 4:20 pm, along with live music, a panel discussion by cannabis industry professionals and a "Terpenes Sensory Station." Coalition Brewing, 2705 SE Ankeny St., coalitionbrewing.com. 3-10 pm.
Lagunitas the Waldos' 4:20 Party
Coalition isn't the only brewery getting into the weed-adjacent beer game. Named after a crew of high school friends from the NorCal town of Lagunitas who played a role in developing the stoner numerology of 420l, Lagunitas' the Waldos is a dank, herbaceous, resinous brew that uses hops to mimic the flavors you love from your favorite sticky buds. The party gets started at Belmont Station with a tapping at 4:19 so you can take your first sip at 4:20 sharp. From there you can either stay on at the bottle shop or take the Waldos tour of Portland on the Lagunitas party bus, which stops at several other bars that have the Waldos on tap. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St., belmont-station.com. 4:15-11 pm.
The People's Dispensary Open House
With all the excitement over 4/20, it can be easy to forget that a huge part of cannabis culture is taking the time to unwind, and there are few better places to relax than the People's Dispensary's open house. It features store specials all day, treats from Voodoo Doughnut and even complimentary massages. Best of all, you're supporting and celebrating with a unique dispensary model that seeks to level the playing field for people of color, women and queer and non-binary cannabis professionals—as well as veterans, the formerly incarcerated and people with chronic illnesses. The People's Dispensary, 6714 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-477-5083. 10 am-9 pm.
