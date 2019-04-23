The LITL is on the other end of the price spectrum—it's the cheapest vape I've come across. Like the Zeus, the LITL is a conduction vaporizer with a chamber at the top. However, it has a much simpler design. The glass straw mouthpiece, which wedges atop the chamber only snugly and with extended use, can come loose in your pocket and fill with lint. But even then, the hazards aren't high enough to beat the price—40 bucks is a steal.