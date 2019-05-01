Some of the questions on the cards are actually a little easier to answer with strangers than with your close friends. Some of the questions—although carefully crafted to avoid overly personal or intimate inquiries—feel a little too heavy, like a card that asked whether the small children of tomorrow will have a bright future, which one challenges the optimism of every player with. But if you want, it's easy to skip to frothier cards, like the one that prompts you to share the least sexy word you can think of—"festering," "panties" and "moist" all made the list.