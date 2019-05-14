Walking into a dispensary for the first time can be daunting. Whether you're a newcomer to cannabis, returning after a brief hiatus or just want to expand your pot-based palate, this event will help you find the right product for your needs, minus the added stress. During the second half of class, head into Farma's shop to ask further questions or find the best selection for you. Farma, 916 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Noon and 1:30 pm Friday, May 17.