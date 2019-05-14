By Cameron Vigliotta cvigliotta@wweek.com
In four years, Cultivation Classic has become Oregon's foremost cannabis competition, if not the world's.
Designed to showcase organic craft cannabis and the cutting-edge science that continues to push the boundaries of what we know about the plant, the three-day event is curated for thought leaders, policymakers, producers, budtenders and consumers. What began as a statewide gathering has become a nationwide opportunity to compete, network and gather with those who relentlessly pursue the advancement of cannabis science.
The schedule can be overwhelming. So to help you get the most out of it, we've created a guide tailored to the needs of individual enthusiast's needs. Find the events that call to you most through the, ahem, cultivated schedule below.
If you're a budtender:
CULTIVATION CLASSIC AWARDS + DATA CEREMONY
This is the best of the best. Award winners are revealed in a diverse set of cannabis-centric categories, while scientists speak on why this is the most consumer-relevant cultivation evaluation on the planet. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm Saturday, May 18.
BUDTENDER APPRECIATION BRUNCH
This invite-only, community-driven event celebrates the most distinguished and scientifically directed budtenders in Oregon. Tillamook Station, 665 N Tillamook St. Noon-2 pm Sunday, May 19. Invitation required.
If you're a grower:
GROWERS' RENDEZVOUS
Referred to as an "un-conference," this is a chance for cannabis producers to network in a mellow environment during a farmer-to-farmer exchange. Purposely lacking in panels or lectures, use this leisure time to talk shop with others and discuss the cannabis-related topics that matter most. Ecotrust, 721 NW 9th Ave. 2-7 pm Friday, May 17. Ticket required.
PLANT RIOT! POLYCULTURE FOR THRIVING GARDENS
Cannabis monoculture is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Learn about the science supporting cannabis interplanting—that is, planting other crops alongside cannabis—and gain insight into some of the best practices that generate optimal results. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 11:45 am Saturday, May 18.
SHAPING FIRE PODCAST:
THE FUTURE WILL AUTOFLOWER
Listen in as a panel of experts discuss the botany of new chemovars, and learn how the autoflowering process is reshaping cannabis production. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 12:30 pm Saturday, May 18.
THE GROW-OFF CULTIVATION MIXER
Mix and mingle with organizers of the Grow-Off, a competition that pits licensed producers head to head with identical genetics and judging that's based solely on lab results for most terpenes, cannabinoids and highest yield. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 5:30 pm Saturday, May 18. Ticket required.
If you're interested in cannabis policy and social justice:
LEGAL & ADVOCACY CLINIC
Meet the legal professionals and activists helping navigate the complex laws and regulations for Oregon cultivators. Topics will include open source, plant law, licenses and patenting, interstate commerce, the 2018 Farm Bill and more. Ecotrust, 721 NW 9th Ave. 11:30 am Friday, May 17. Ticket required.
ECONOMIC JUSTICE: WHAT'S THE HOLD-UP?
Cannabis prohibition has affected both people and communities across the country. While legalization aims to minimize such effects, the fight over how to do so remains unclear. An expert panel examines why this has been the case, and what the future may hold. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 3 pm Saturday, May 18.
SUPPORT WOMEN-OWNED! SPEED NETWORKING FOR ALL
Join a fast-paced speed networking event composed of women-owned and -operated businesses and those that support them. Bring a stack of business cards and meet others in the industry to share both resources and knowledge. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 5:15 pm Saturday, May 18. Ticket required.
If you're interested in edibles, topicals and CBD:
CBD CERTIFIED CLASS
East Fork Cultivars' educational program empowers people to care for themselves and others by sharing current scientific CBD research and evidence. Stay for the session and leave CBD Certified. Ecotrust, 721 NW 9th Ave. 10 am Friday, May 17.
SEX & CANNABIS WITH AMORY JANE
Incorporating cannabis into your sex life means more than simply getting high before doing the deed. Explore current research on cannabis use, discuss the differences between THC and CBD, and gain advice on which strains may work best for certain sexual issues. Additionally, find out which products and methods of consumption might be a good fit for your bedroom. Oregon's Finest, 736 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 1:30 pm Friday, May 17.
PSYCHEDELICS & CANNABIS THERAPEUTICS
Discussion has grown about the use of psychedelics and cannabis in the treatment of trauma, addictive behaviors, depression and so much more. Join Martin A. Lee, director of Project CBD, for a discussion on this evolving approach. Feastly PDX, 912 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 3:30 pm Friday, May 17.
CANNABIS IS FOOD. FOOD IS MEDICINE.
Rarely do we feel compelled to whip up pot brownies these days, and craft cannabis edibles are largely to thank. Cultivation Classic winners Toro Ma and Alter Farms will have an informal chat about the sourcing of cannabis for food, the many types of cannabis processing, the effect such processing has on cannabis (and edibles), and why this all really matters. Farma, 916 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 11 am Sunday, May 19.
If you're a new consumer:
INTRODUCTION TO CANNABIS SCIENCE
To understand the intricacies of cannabis, start with the basics. Come along for an in-depth discussion of all things cannabis science, from plant structure and anatomy to its therapeutic promise and how to approach dosage. Feastly PDX, 912 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 10 am Friday, May 17.
BETTER LIVING THROUGH MICRO-DOSING
Micro-dosing has long been associated with the use of psychedelics, but in fact it serves as a smooth entry into cannabis for most novices. A panel of experts will discuss the act of cannabis exploration through dosage, product labeling and testing results, the entourage effect and more. A Q&A will follow the panel's discussion. The Commune, 19 NW 5th Ave. 11:30 am Friday, May 17.
NAVIGATING THE DISPENSARY EXPERIENCE: SHOPPING 101
Walking into a dispensary for the first time can be daunting. Whether you're a newcomer to cannabis, returning after a brief hiatus or just want to expand your pot-based palate, this event will help you find the right product for your needs, minus the added stress. During the second half of class, head into Farma's shop to ask further questions or find the best selection for you. Farma, 916 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Noon and 1:30 pm Friday, May 17.
If you're an advanced ganja geek:
BIOMIMICRY, QUALITY AND THE PRESERVATION OF LANDRACE GENETICS
Explore the potential of emerging biomimicry technologies that aim to mirror nature in controlled environments and preserve rare, heirloom and landrace chemovars. If you're obsessed with quality and standing out in an overcrowded market, this one's for you. Feastly PDX, 912 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
10 am Saturday, May 18.
PRODUCTION SCIENCE: THE ROAD AHEAD
This discussion brings together four producers with vast experience operating facilities at scale to share some points of passion. Here, they'll report findings in production environments for cannabis crop production, product creation, and research and development. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 1:30 pm Saturday, May 18.
NURTURING YOUR ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM
Rarely does modern health practice integrate a discussion about a healthy endocannabinoid, or eCB, system or what it takes to maintain one. Three experts will team up to discuss the importance of a balanced eCB system, and the link between eCB deficiency and autoimmune disease. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 3:50 pm Saturday, May 18.
YOUR BRAIN ON WEED: CONCUSSIONS AND CANNABIS
Dr. Ethan Russo, the world's foremost clinician and researcher on cannabis, concussions, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, sits down with a patient recovering from a traumatic brain injury to discuss healing best practices and key findings on cannabis and the injured brain. Main Stage, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 4:40 pm Saturday, May 18.
GO: Cultivation Classic is Thursday-Saturday, May 16-18. See cultivationclassic.cc for a complete schedule and tickets.
