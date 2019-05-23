Caramels

EXAMPLE PRODUCT: Nelson & Co. Organics Carefree Caramels. The dominating sweetness of sugary, buttery caramels have always made a great match with cannabis, and that's especially true with these. The heavy whipping cream, brown sugar and real butter make for a melt-in-your-mouth consistency that doesn't taste like cannabis extract. Be warned, though—there's 50 mg of cannabis concentrate packed into one piece of caramel, which is a risky scenario for the rookie edible consumer.

SUGGESTED DOSAGE: One-tenth of a caramel.

ACTIVATION TIME: 30 minutes-2.5 hours.

WHAT TO KNOW: These are heavy-hitting caramels intended to deliver maximum potency in a small size—so not ideal for snacky individuals. If you are trying to microdose, that means eating a small sliver of caramel at a time. But if you want to get as high as the state of Oregon will allow in one bite, this is the treat for you.

RECOMMENDED ACTIVITY: Netflix and nap.

WHERE TO BUY: TreeHouse Collective, 2419 NE Sandy Blvd., pdxtreehouse.co