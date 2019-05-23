1. Pax3 (Pax) $250

Taste: 8

Versatility: 8

Design: 9

Portability: 10

Cool Factor: 9

Overall: 8.8

[Conduction] As far as conduction heat is concerned, this is as good as it gets. Somehow, this is simultaneously the most modest thing to hold and the most impressive to behold and use over time. It's a work of design genius. Nothing about it is superfluous. The keychain it comes with, alone, to manage the plowing process doubles as a superb Greek worry-beads-style fidget toy. It's dry herb and concentrate compatible, and you can set the temp via an app on your phone. One button on, one button off—this is how herb is vaporized. Done.