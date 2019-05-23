The great irony of parachuting into Portland's cannabis scene is that, due to public clean-air and consumption laws, there are few places to legally smoke. Hotels are out, so you'll have to find a weed-friendly Airbnb—in this case, that stands for "bud-and-breakfast." To that end, you've got a few options, but you'll be hard-pressed to find better hospitality than you will with Bill, a professional in the medical cannabis industry who runs this cozy, art-deco home in the Alberta Arts District. Staying at the Doctor's House, you feel instantly a part of the community, and right at home. No one will bat an eye if you wake and bake, and your morning toke might be accompanied by fresh coffee and homemade muffins, as your host is an excellent cook. See page 52 for more options.