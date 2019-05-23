Nestled on a fertile plateau in the shadow of Mount Hood, right along its namesake river, Bull Run Craft Cannabis grows award-winning cannabis flower with minimal environmental impact—some of which directly supports animal rescue efforts. It may sound a little woo-woo, but it's the farm's shared love for rescue dogs and dedication to partnering with organizations like Darby & Gracy's Animal Rescue that binds the tight-knit team that collectively produced one of the state's most widely lauded chemovars: Lite Me Up. Just don't ask them to tell you much about it. "We kind of hilariously don't even know exactly what the makeup is," says Bull Run co-founder John Plummer. "Our [co-founder], Big Steve, was crossing chemovars years ago when his then-girlfriend was sick with cancer and he was trying to find something to help save her. Happily, he did, and they're still together. But in all his mad-scientist trials he didn't keep very good notes, so it's a bit of a mystery." A high-CBD showstopper, Lite Me Up took home first place in the Type II: Mixed Ratio category at the 2018 Cultivation Classic. It's celebrated as an example that excellence in cannabis isn't always dependent upon astronomical levels of THC. TIARA DARNELL.