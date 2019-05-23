High Noon has high standards. Its cultivation practices pay particular attention to organic and veganic growing methods, and the payoff is an assortment of dense, high-quality and tasty bud options, packed with clean flavor and devoid of harsh chemicals. An indoor grow built on a pastoral vineyard and apple orchard in the Willamette Valley, High Noon has a "free vibe" that's allowed the team license to test exotic and heirloom flavors, according to founder Tyson Lewis. The signature chemovar is Irish Cream, bred by crossing a male Cookies & Cream plant with a Real McCoy female. After a massive seed hunt from a chosen selection of Irish Cream plants, the standout was seedling No. 146, which fades into a beautiful palette of deep blue, purple and black hues during its final weeks of flower. Over the coming months, Lewis says a whole new line of flavors will be dropping, including Pineapple Cookies, Glazed Apricot Gelato, Triple Chocolate Chip and Crystal Cookies. TIARA DARNELL.