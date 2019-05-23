The cozy booths and free WiFi at this petite cannabis snack shack make it a perfect layover during a day tripping around Southeast Portland. Guests who forgot to bring their own flower can conveniently pick some up at Cannabis Corner dispensary down the block. Every table has a silicone mat for a dabbing surface, and an array of artisan picks and tools sit on the glass counter. You're given a clean crystal ashtray, a poker to clear your bowl and an alcohol pad for resin-stained fingertips. It's lovely, like getting tea and cookies on a dainty plate—if the tea were a $1 can of Canada Dry.