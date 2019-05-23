In this year's guide to getting high in Portland, we compile everything in the world of weed that's worth celebrating, from the latest edibles to the best dispensaries to the weirdest gadgets. We pay special attention to the farms, who've had it rougher than anyone else lately. In this issue, you'll find profiles of two dozen of our favorite growers from across the state, because without them…well, this magazine wouldn't have much of a reason to exist.