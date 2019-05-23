Next door at Le Pigeon, you'll probably need a reservation booked weeks in advance for the privilege of shelling out around $30 per plate for celebrity chef Gabriel Rucker's dazzling nouveau French fare. At Canard, Rucker's latest foray into finding clever ways to embellish as many dishes as possible with truffle oil, foie gras and duck fat, the menu is a tad less expensive but no less decadent. You can still plunk down $20 for a stack of pancakes doused in duck gravy and a duck egg, but the vibe is decidedly more chill, thanks to its walk-ins-only policy and generous happy-hour menu. Every day between 4 and 5 pm and 10 pm and midnight, you'll find garlic fries with Gouda and green goddess dipping sauce ($4), pork and eel terrine with housemade giardiniera and unagi sauce ($7), and a killer $3 steam burger with American cheese that Rucker gleefully admits is an homage to White Castle. Harold and Kumar would be proud.