It was mid-November in a different year, the harvest had recently left the mountain, and a gang had been working our road. While the property was temporarily vacant, they cut the gate and made their way in. There was a single camera in a tree near the entrance. They somehow located it, climbed the tree and burned it. Once on the property, they shot up outbuildings, smashed in doors and stole just about everything they could, including old dog beds, a wood stove and a full cord of stacked firewood. In total, they stole about $10,000 of equipment, not including the damage to the buildings.