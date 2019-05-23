Bridge City Collective
4312 N Williams Ave., 215 SE Grand Ave.
Around since the medical days, Bridge City gives off a warm, smiley vibe ideal for anyone's inaugural dispensary trip. If you're looking to eat your greens rather than smoke them, options run the gamut from Leif's various chocolate bars to Muru's dangerously tasty chipotle and cheddar chips.
Collective Awakenings
2823 NE Sandy Blvd.
A Green Mile original, Collective Awakenings transitioned into the rec era without sacrificing its distinct hippie aura. Edible-wise, you'll find all the usual suspects, from Mr. Moxey's popular mints to Wyld's line of gummies, plus infused olive oil packets from Alto, in case you're looking to do a little cooking of your own. MS.
Oregon's Finest
1327 NW Kearney St., 736 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
With locations in the Pearl and right across from the Convention Center, Oregon's Finest occupies some prime real estate, making it a magnet for tourists. This is where a lot of visitors might buy their first legal edible. Inexperienced folks would be advised to leave Elbe's Triple-Chocolate Cakeballs—"an elevated version of the classic pot brownie," as they describe it—to the pros, but it's good to know it exists. MS.
