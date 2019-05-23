With locations in the Pearl and right across from the Convention Center, Oregon's Finest occupies some prime real estate, making it a magnet for tourists. This is where a lot of visitors might buy their first legal edible. Inexperienced folks would be advised to leave Elbe's Triple-Chocolate Cakeballs—"an elevated version of the classic pot brownie," as they describe it—to the pros, but it's good to know it exists. MS.