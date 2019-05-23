Cannabliss & Co.
1917 SE 7th Ave.,plus two more locations
The flagship store of this chain occupies perhaps the most historic real estate of any Portland dispensary, one of Portland's oldest firehouses. It now supplies a hearty selection of extracts.
Kaleafa
5232 SE Woodstock Blvd.
From its flagship store, a converted Craftsman-style home in Woodstock, Kaleafa has grown a mini-empire of stores all over Oregon. When not under construction, as it was on a recent visit, the store carries enough concentrates to occupy their own room. Best of all? The business just partnered with delivery service Eaze, so you can get your next dab brought right to your doorstep. MS.
Kings of Canna
1465 NE Prescott St., C
Among the more handsome dispensaries in town, Kings of Canna lives up to its aristocratic name, from the lobby—outfitted with black leather throne chairs and an ornate bell at the front desk that looks as if it were taken from 19th-century hotel—to the gorgeous horseshoe counter, under which it displays fluffy nugs of flower and a well-curated collection of concentrates like watches at an upscale department store. MS.
Comments