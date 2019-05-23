AmericannaRX
8654 NE Sandy Blvd.
It doesn't look like much from the outside, but this grungy weed bodega is packed to bursting with over 100 different strains, and prices beginning at $6 per gram. If they don't have it here, you probably just dreamed it. MATTHEW SINGER.
Farma
916 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
One of Portland's true destination dispensaries, Farma is worth leaving your neighborhood for, not just for its smartly curated, ever-rotating selection and sophisticated presentation, but because it employs some of the most well-informed budtenders in town. MS.
Jayne
145 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Centrally located, Jayne is an oasis of high-quality products in a serene, plant-filled space, totally free of the pretension or vape-bro vibes that keep consumers from feeling comfortable going into a dispensary. With a major selection, both in variety and substance, there's literally something for everyone. LAUREN YOSHIKO.
