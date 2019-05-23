Five Zero Trees West
5336 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, plus two more Portland locations
At Five Zero Trees' Southwest Portland location, the selection of accessories rivals the floor-to-ceiling walls of glittering flower, vapables and edibles. A relationship with Glass Eye Distributors keeps a solid glass menu at most of its stores, but the west location has the space for a whole checkout area stocked with lighters, a beeswax hemp line, and dabbing and cleaning tools to boot. LAUREN YOSHIKO.
Ladies of Paradise
959 SE Division St., No. 125
It's not a dispensary, but the store run by the Instagram-famous styling duo of Harlee Case and Jade Daniels is a millennial-pink puff of stoner-girl power. Local ceramicist Stonedware has mint-colored and custom gold-leafed pipes for sale, as well as High Society's chic wearable roach clips. LY.
Serra
2519 SE Belmont St., 220 SW 1st Ave.
When it comes to shopping for cool stoner gifts, uber-stylish Serra takes the cake. It carries items you won't find elsewhere under one roof, like a chic leather clutch with a combination lock, Summerland ceramic bongs and wearable tampers by local artist Soothsayer. LY.
