Like a lot of growers, Justin Clapick and Travis Busack started in the garage. In those days, the roommates didn't entirely know what they were doing. A decade-plus later, the founders of Deschutes Growery admit that, in a lot of ways, they're still winging it. But if that's the case, the duo have proven quick studies. In 2016, shortly after transitioning from medical to recreational, they installed solar panels on the roof of their 8,000-square-foot facility, making them among the first indoor cultivators in the state to do so. In continuing efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, Clapick and Busack also recently installed high-tech LED lights, heavy-duty HVAC equipment for climate control and a four-tier vertical cultivation system. As sophisticated as it sounds, though, Deschutes still grows in living soil, an old-school method that might be the biggest key to their success. Aside from MAC 1—which the company introduced to the Oregon market, buying cuts from a breeder in Los Angeles—Clapick says Grape Pie, an indica-leaning cross between Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie, has received their highest marks from users. MATTHEW SINGER.