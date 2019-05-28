That's where Schroder's storefront comes in. All products—which include tinctures, oils, vape pens and, yes, joints—are derived from hemp, rather than cannabis flower, and contain no more than .03 percent THC, which allows them to be sold outside of a state-regulated dispensary. (Schroder notes that you must be 18 to buy tinctures and 21 to purchase a vape cartridge or joint.) But looking at the light green, bubblegum-scented flower Schroder has in a jar behind the counter, you couldn't tell the difference between the shop's buds and THC-rich cannabis if not for the testing results on hand.