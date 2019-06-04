Future is one of the strongest legal strains you can buy, clocking in at 37.28 percent THC. That makes it an appropriate pairing for visiting the deepest lake in North America. After all, if there's anything to take away from Crater Lake, it's "Go big, or go home." With a combination high that hits both the head and the body, you'll feel simultaneously in the moment and like you've been transported to the time when this ancient volcanic caldera collapsed and filled with rain water—but in a very relaxing way.