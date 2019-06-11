Though it's the only business on this list that is not cannabis-specific, it's worth mentioning Hawks PDX is both one of Portland's last gay bathhouses and a place you can consume in a semi-public fashion. Because it's a private sex club, Hawks skirts the consumption laws that prohibit legally firing up a doob at, say, Crush. You can certainly go the more discreet route and slather on some Empower oil before you get down to business, but you can also feel free to light up a joint on the clothing-optional patio and see where a little puff-puff-pass friendliness gets you with fellow revelers.