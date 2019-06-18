3. From there, you're about to enter the half of the state where many dispensaries are harder to find. Fortunately, Sumpter has stepped up to the plate. You can stock up at Sumpter's Gold Nugget (160 Mill St., Suite 102), tucked away in a log cabin that's clearly lived a few lives in this former prospecting town. The budtenders at the Nug are very friendly and will help you find just the right treat for your adventure. After making a purchase, step across the foyer into the Golden Nugget Cafe, where you can get CBD added to your morning latte and slay some biscuits and gravy. Next, you'll want to head to the cabins run by Delta-9, a Portland-based company that specializes in 420-friendly lodgings throughout the state where "smoking marijuana in your room isn't just allowed, it's encouraged."