When it comes to cannabis, Portland and the Oregon Coast seem to get all the attention.
Less trafficked, though, are the incredibly diverse landscapes in Eastern Oregon, from the colorful deserts to snow-capped peaks to lush river valleys.
That makes it easy to get outside without the crowds. But canna-tourists, be warned—many rural parts of Oregon remain weed deserts.
That said, you can absolutely still explore some of Oregon's prettiest scenery and most historic corners while also cranking some mind-blowing, locally grown cannabis. You just need to plan ahead.
If you're looking to plot the perfect stoner road trip this summer, we have a few helpful bits of advice for you.
1. Hit the Historic Columbia River Highway and head north to Hood River, a gorgeous outdoor playground where you can try everything from windsurfing to local wines to mountain biking trails that overlook the area's many orchards. Best of all, the Hood River Hotel boasts a great cannabis package called 420 in the Gorge. It includes everything you need to enjoy flower or vapes during your stay, including a generous $50 gift certificate to the Gorge Greenery (13 Oak St., Hood River) dispensary nearby. Pick up some River Song by coastal Oregon grower Geek Farms, a mellowing indica with marionberry notes, perfect for enjoying after a long day exploring Oregon's Fruit Loop.
2. Wake up early the next morning and head to Sumpter. It's a four-hour drive, but you can stop for lunch in Pendleton at the Prodigal Son Brewery (230 SE Court Ave.), a tasty outfit where you can satisfy the munchies with cheddar cheese curds fried in rice flour and dunked in a proprietary habanero-orange sauce. If you need to replenish your stash, swing by Kind Leaf (1733 SW Court Ave., Pendleton). In addition to a nice selection of strains, you can purchase glass pieces that look like fishing lures—the perfect companions if you decide to stay a little longer and try fly fishing the John Umatilla River or hiking the picturesque Blue Mountains.
3. From there, you're about to enter the half of the state where many dispensaries are harder to find. Fortunately, Sumpter has stepped up to the plate. You can stock up at Sumpter's Gold Nugget (160 Mill St., Suite 102), tucked away in a log cabin that's clearly lived a few lives in this former prospecting town. The budtenders at the Nug are very friendly and will help you find just the right treat for your adventure. After making a purchase, step across the foyer into the Golden Nugget Cafe, where you can get CBD added to your morning latte and slay some biscuits and gravy. Next, you'll want to head to the cabins run by Delta-9, a Portland-based company that specializes in 420-friendly lodgings throughout the state where "smoking marijuana in your room isn't just allowed, it's encouraged."
4. There's lots to do near Sumpter, which makes a great homebase for making day trips to the John Day Fossil Beds, the Painted Hills, the Oregon trail ruts and the Wallowas. Make sure you have all the edibles, vapes and tinctures you need to blaze on the down low, or play it safe and leave your stash at the cabin.
5. On your first full morning in Sumpter, visit The Coughie Pot (363 S Mill St.), conveniently located right next door to your cabin. It offers the usual array of products you can expect from a good dispensary, plus housemade edibles and coffee shop treats that will get you fueled up for a fun day at nearby attractions like Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. Shop and go gallery-hopping in Joseph, or ride the aerial tram up Howard Mountain. Pick up some Durban Poison for an uplifting high that will have you powering up hills and paddling across the area's glacier-carved lakes.
