When you think of Southern Oregon, there are a few places that jump to mind: Crater Lake, Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve, the Table Rocks near Medford.
All are splendorous natural wonders that hardly need any enhancements to appreciate. But still—a little weed never hurts.
Whether you're in the area for sightseeing, hikes, or just on your way to California, no Southern Oregon road trip is complete without a cannabis-related addition to your itinerary. Here are five places to get a look at what Southern Oregon cannabis is all about:
Smoke on the Water Resort
2700 Lake Shore Drive, Selma, smokeonthewaterresort.com
Formerly known as the Lake Selmac Resort, Smoke on the Water is an RV campground in the pines just outside the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. The restrooms are clean, the campsites are peaceful—and you're welcome to blaze and burn to your heart's content. If the name change didn't tip you off, the privately owned park is Oregon's first cannabis-friendly campground.
A Better Way Medicinal Alternatives
3255 Washburn Way, suite No. 5, Klamath Falls, klamathdispensary.com)
This dispensary is a rarity in conservative Klamath County, which, like many Oregon municipalities, declined to follow Portland's lead on embracing recreational cannabis. But in March, A Better Way became the first store to legally sell recreational marijuana within Klamath Falls city limits, the result of a voter-passed measure, though recreational sales remain illegal in most of Klamath County. The dispensary features dank delights like regional favorite Deschutes River Durban.
High Siskiyou Tours
High Siskiyou crafts cannabis experiences for adventurous visitors, including trips to Crater Lake that feature a wine lunch, followed by a visit to the Grown Rogue cannabis farm. Don't forget to pick up some unique nitrogen-sealed prerolls.
Bandon Wayside Motel & RV Park
1175 2nd St. SE, Bandon, bandonwaysidemotelrv.com
This is the perfect destination for anyone who loves the coast and good cannabis. Another lodging option where smoking and toking is allowed, Bandon Wayside has sites for tents, vans and smaller RVs, as well as hotel-style accommodations for those who prefer an indoorsy experience. You can't smoke in the rooms, but you are free to enjoy cannabis in any form in a beautifully designed, open-air "cannabis cabin."
Lillie Belle Farms Artisan Chocolates
211 N Front St., Central Point, lilliebellefarms.com
Although Lillie Belle doesn't sell cannabis or edibles, this Medford-area shop will definitely satisfy your munchies. Pick up some berry-filled bonbons or lavender-filled chocolates made by owner and master chocolatier Jeff Shepherd, whose allegiance to the Grateful Dead and mellow 'tude makes the store stoner-friendly in its own right.
