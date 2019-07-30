Play it cool with a squirt of this full-spectrum CBD syrup in your soda water or margarita. THC-free and available at New Seasons, Danodan's recipe stands out for the complex, herbaceous flavor that will please anyone who wants a break from sweet treats. While a 360 milligram bottle runs over $100, a little goes a long way—or, for $3, you can get the nice folks at Mulligan's on Southeast Hawthorne to add it to your drink.