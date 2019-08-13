The oil didn't smell strongly of cannabis when first applied, and throughout the 90-minute massage, I caught only an occasional whiff of dank. For at least 30 minutes, I drifted off to some meditative place between wakefulness and sleep—not fully conscious, but still present. I came to when Esther began working on an especially distressed section of my left trapezius. That was when I discovered that, rather than dreamily contemplating the first season of Outlander as I had been before sinking into repose, I had emerged in a state of grace.